Members of Rouvikonas anarchist group storm Athens church

A group of around 20 or 30 people believed to be members of the Rouvikonas anarchist group entered a church in central Athens on Sunday morning, shouting slogans during mass.

The intruders entered the Aghios Nikolaos church on Asklipiou Street shortly after 9 a.m., according to witnesses who told police they did not understand what exactly they were shouting.

A search was underway to trace the perpetrators.

Several hours after the incident the anarchist group Rouvikonas claimed responsibility for the raid, declaring solidarity with members of a nearby homeless shelter.

