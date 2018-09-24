Alain Schroeder | Athens | To September 27

The Blank Wall Gallery presents a solo show by Alain Schroeder, the Belgian documentary photographer who founded the photo agency Reporters in 1989 and has seen his work featured in numerous esteemed publications, including National Geographic, Geo and Paris-Match. In this show, titled “Moving Images,” the award-winning photographer presents a selection of work spanning his lengthy career. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Blank Wall Gallery, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138