Pharmacists urge clarity over child vaccinations

The Panhellenic Pharmacists’ Association (PFS) has expressed concern over what it described as an “ambiguous” circular issued by the Ministry of Education with regard to child vaccinations.



In a statement, the Pharmacists’ Association said that child vaccinations are and must remain compulsory for youngsters before they register for school as it is “a matter of public health, especially today with the rise in cases of measles and other illnesses due to non-vaccination.”



The association added that the state must take a clear stand on the issue and inform society responsibly about the benefits of vaccination in accordance with World Health Organization guidelines and ensure that “all children have access to vaccination.”