An inquiry into July’s wildfires is being extended after Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou asked that a report prepared by Greece’s top public administration official be taken into account and due to the fact that a new expert study has been sent to the prosecutor leading the probe.

Prosecutor Ilias Zagoraios had, reportedly, been wrapping up the investigation and was preparing to summon officials to give testimony.

However, he must now examine a study by an independent expert witness that he received Monday.

Dimitriou said she wanted the investigation to continue until the findings of a report by the General Inspector of Public Administration Maria Papaspyrou have been processed.