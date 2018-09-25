Zaev urges citizens to end FYROM's 'isolation' by approving name deal

The Prime Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Zoran Zaev, expressed hope the country’s citizens will vote in favour of the name deal achieved with Greece in the upcoming referendum on September 30, saying it is time for the country’s “isolation” to end.



“Stop this isolation. it is high time to integrate and become citizens of the european Union,” Zaev said in a speech at a public gathering in the town of Negotino on Monday evening, adding that the Prespes deal has turned Greeks “from foes into friends of Macedonia.”



He said the agreement between Athens and Skopje offers “everything we have wished for” and opens the path for EU and NATO membership and criticised the opposition which is ardently opposing the deal.