Ancient Monuments | Athens | September 27 - October 27

The Epigraphical Museum presents an exhibition titled “Public Works in Ancient Times,” comprising eight tablets inscribed with important information concerning the construction of public buildings in Athens, Delos and Eretria. Running parallel with the exhibition is a show titled “Monuments,” featuring works by French artist Natacha Mankowski inspired by the architecture of ancient Greece. The show opens on Thursday, September 27, at 9 p.m. and runs for a month (Tuesdays-Sundays 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.).

Epigraphical Museum, 1 Tositsa,

Exarchia, tel 210.823.2950