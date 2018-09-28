Cyclone Zorbas to bring winds of 11 Beaufort

In the wake of the Xenophon weather system that brought the cold, wet front to Greece earlier this week, authorities are on Saturday bracing for a cyclone dubbed Zorbas, which is expected to move in from the south, affecting the Peloponnese, Crete, Attica and eastern Evia as well as much of the Aegean.



According to meteorologists, winds in the eye of the cyclone will reach 11 on the Beaufort scale and are expected to create 11-meter waves in the high seas.



Conditions are forecast to ease from Saturday afternoon as the cyclone moves away.



On Friday, a powerful storm toppled trees and caused power outages in parts of Athens, as schools in Attica, the Peloponnese and Western Greece remained closed for precautionary reasons.