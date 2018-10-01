BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Athens Medical posts 9 pct increase in turnover in H1

TAGS: Business, Health

Listed Athens Medical group on Monday reported a 9 percent increase in turnover to 93.04 million euros in the first half of the year, from 85.30 million a year earlier.

Operating profits climbed 7.28 percent year-on-year to 15.19 million euros and aftertax earnings jumped 53.74 percent to 7.91 million on a group basis.

