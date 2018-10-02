Ukraine-flagged vessel carrying 65 migrants intercepted

A Ukraine-flagged vessel with 65 migrants on board was intercepted early Tuesday morning by a Patra port authority patrol boat in the region of Kato Vasilikis in Aitoloacarnania, western Greece.



Three foreign nationals, aged 32, 30 and 37, were arrested on people smuggling charges.



Two more suspects were arrested – a 36-year-old Greek and a 37-year-old foreign national, who were the driver and co-driver of a truck that was waiting to collect the migrants on the shore.