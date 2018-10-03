Cyprus to fund new hospital in burned east Attica

Cyprus' cabinet decided on Wednesday to fund the building of a new hospital in east Attica, the area devastated by deadly wildfires last July.



The move comes after Cyprus donated 10 million euros to Greece to help the country cope with the aftermath of the disaster and assist the victims of the fire, the country's deputy government spokesperson, Klelia Vasiliou, told journalists.

Vasiliou said the administrative procedure for the construction will be undertaken by the Greek government.