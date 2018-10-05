NEWS |

 
Court ruling spells end for broadcaster Mega

In a ruling issued by the Council of State on Friday, it rejected an appeal by private television channel Mega against a decision by the National Broadcasting Council (ESR) to suspend the indebted channel’s operation.

Responding to the appeal by Mega and 112 employees, the court noted that a law passed last year dictates that channels must have a license in order to operate.

In January, six media companies – representing Skai, Star, Alpha, ANT1 and Epsilon and a firm called Tileoptiki Elliniki – submitted applications to the ESR to participate in a tender for TV licenses.

Mega channel did not submit an application. As Mega did not join the tender, “the procedures dictate the termination of its operation,” the court said.

