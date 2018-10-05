Lessee sought for Hotel Ambassadeur in Athens

The Labor Ministry is about to call a public tender for the lease of the historic Hotel Ambassadeur (pictured), at 65-67 Socratous Street in central Athens, which is to be used as a 4-star hotel.

This will be the third such auction in the context of the program titled ‘Retrieval of Properties in the Historic Center of Athens’ and follows the tenders for the former Esperia Palace Hotel and the historic buildings at 7-9 Zalocosta Street, both by the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), to be leased as five-star hotels.

The Ambassadeur building belongs to the auxiliary social security fund (ETEAEP) and has been empty since 2000.