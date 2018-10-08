Union condemns rising violence against doctors

Incidents of violence against staff and doctors at state hospital emergency units around the country are on the rise, according to the national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN).

In a statement on Monday, POEDIN said that police have received hundreds of complaints this year concerning physical assaults on doctors and medical staff by patients or their friends and relatives.



The perpetrators of the attacks usually blame delays in treatment or the breakdown of medical equipment for their outbursts.



POEDIN defended doctors, saying they are not “jugglers and cannot examine hundreds of patients at the same time nor can they be magicians to fix CT scan machines.”

It went on to say that patients' ire when there are no doctors around to treat them or when machines have broken down is “justified.”



“But this does not mean it’s the fault of doctor or nurses who are doing whatever they can,” POEDIN said while calling on the state to take measures before “we mourn victims.”