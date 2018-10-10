Free Greek Classes | Athens | To October 12

The Steki Metanaston community center for foreign nationals in downtown Athens has started registrations for its annual free Greek language classes aimed at adult migrants and refugees. Apart from learning words and phrases needed to get by on a day-to-day basis, the courses also focus on the often-complicated bureaucratic procedures associated with being a foreigner in Greece. Office hours are 6 to 8 p.m.

Steki Metanaston, 13 Tsamadou,

Exarchia