Industrial output up 1.4 pct y-o-y in August

Greece’s industrial output increased 1.4 percent in August compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 2 percent increase in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.



Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased 2.9 percent from the same month last year, while mining output rose 9.5 percent.



Electricity production fell 3.3 percent, with water output down 4.1 percent.



[Reuters]