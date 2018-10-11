Fifty migrants rescued near Farmakonisi
The Greek coast guard and a vessel of the European Union border monitoring agency Frontex detected and rescued 50 migrants in a dinghy near Farmakonisi between the eastern Aegean islands of Leros and Samos on Thursday.
On Wednesday, a Frontex vessel also intercepted a boat with 23 migrants and refugees in a sea area east of Samos.