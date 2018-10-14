MONDAY

The Finance Ministry submits next year’s draft budget to the European Commission.

Athens-listed retailer Jumbo publishes its financial figures for the July 2017 - June 2016 financial year.

TUESDAY

The 20th annual Marine Money Greek Ship Finance Forum takes place at the Hilton Athens Hotel. (Info: www.marinemoney.gr)

The 3rd Energy Tech Forum takes place at the Eugenides Foundation (387 Syngrou, Palaio Faliro, Athens). (Info: www.energia.gr)

The Digi HR 2018 conference will take place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3 Granikou, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, aggeliki.korre@gmail.com)

WEDNESDAY

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.

The Mediterranean Resort & Hotel Real Estate Forum opens at the Divani Apollon Palace at Kavouri, Vouliagmeni. To Friday. (Info: www.mrandh.com)

THURSDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will participate in a European Council meeting of European Union heads of state and government in Brussels.

The Center for European Constitutional Law organizes an open debate titled “How Do We Reform the Constitution?” at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater of the Goethe Institut (14-16 Omirou, Athens). (Info: www.cecl.gr)

“Be Innovative, Be Creative” returns to Innovathens at 6.30 p.m. (Info: 213.010.9324)

The international Peace and Sport Regional Forum takes place on the island of Rhodes, titled “Societies on the Move: Growth Through Sports.” (Info: www.peace-sport.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its August data on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

Athens-listed Terna Energy holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

The 13th Annual MIBES (Management of International Business and Economics Systems) International Conference opens at the Western Macedonia University of Applied Sciences, School of Business and Economy. To Saturday. (Info: mibes.teilar.gr)

New York College hosts a two-day seminar titled “Career Steps: The Power of Communication.” To Saturday (38 Amalias, Athens). (Info: www.nyc.gr)

The 16th European Congress of Oenogastronomiques Brotherhoods opens at Zappeion, central Athens. To Sunday. (Info: www.ceuco.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its report on road freight transport in 2017 and its August figures on industrial turnover.

Athens-listed firm Unibios holds its annual general meeting.

SATURDAY

The 33rd Kosmima international exhibition for jewelry, clocks and watches, precious stones, machinery and equipment opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. To October 22. (Info: kosmima.helexpo.gr)

The Epiplo & Spiti (Furniture and Home) exhibition opens at the Peace and Friendship Stadium. To October 28. (Info: www.omorfo-spiti.gr)

The 18th Pharmapoint pharmaceutical conference and exhibition begins at the Ioannis Vellidis Conference Center in Thessaloniki. To Sunday. (Info: www.pharmapoint.gr)

The 3rd Architecture and Tourism Conference opens at the Rodos Palace Hotel on Rhodes. To Sunday. (Info: www.atcrhodes.gr)

SUNDAY

In cooperation with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung and the Navarino Network, the Cultural Association of Northern Greece Entrepreneurs (PEEBE) holds the 7th Thessaloniki International Symposium on World Affairs at the Olympion Theater in Thessaloniki’s Aristotelous Square from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Info: www.thessalonikisymposium.org)