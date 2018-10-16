ANEL MP says will vote against party line on FYROM deal

A lawmaker from Greece’s right-wing coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) said Tuesday he will back the name deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) if it comes to Parliament.



ANEL leader Panos Kammenos, who is also defense minister, on Monday threatened to pull his party out of the ruling coalition if the so-called Prespes accord is put to vote.



“I have been clear about supporting the Prespes agreement from the very beginning and I am ready to face the consequences,” party MP Thanasis Papachristopoulos told state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.



“I will vote for the Prespes agreement and after [that] I will give up my seat,” he said.



ANEL has opposed the name deal, contending that Macedonia is historically Greek and part of Greek heritage.



The coalition, whose term ends late next year, is backed by 153 MPs in the 300-seat House. ANEL holds seven seats.