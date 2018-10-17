NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Geroulanos says will run for Athens mayor

TAGS: Politics, Athens

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former socialist minister for culture, has announced he will run for mayor of Athens.

In a statement posted on his website, Geroulanos said his intentions are not similar to those of politicians “who regard the office as a career path.”

The announcement came a week after incumbent Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said he would not seek a third term.

