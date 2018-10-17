Geroulanos says will run for Athens mayor
Pavlos Geroulanos, a former socialist minister for culture, has announced he will run for mayor of Athens.
In a statement posted on his website, Geroulanos said his intentions are not similar to those of politicians “who regard the office as a career path.”
The announcement came a week after incumbent Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said he would not seek a third term.