Three fragments of ancient mosaic floors returned

The Culture Ministry on Wednesday announced the return from Germany of three fragments of ancient mosaics that had been mailed to the Greek Embassy in Berlin last week by a German citizen.

The sender claimed that two of the fragments came from the sacred island of Delos and the third from Hadrian’s Library in Athens, and had been “removed” in the 1960s.

The pieces have been examined by experts, who ascertained that the fragments from Delos most likely came from the floor of a Hellenistic-era residence, while the third is also a piece of flooring, possibly from the 5th century AD.

The fragments have been returned to the archaeological sites where they originally came from.