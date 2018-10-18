NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Geroulanos officially announces candidacy for Athens mayor

TAGS: Politics, Athens

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former minister of culture with the PASOK socialists, on Thursday officially announced his candidacy for Athens mayor.

Speaking to journalists at the central Athens neighborhood of Kypseli, the 52-year-old said that cleaning up the capital and keeping its people safe would be his key priorities as mayor.

Geroulanos, a professional lawyer, said he would seek to tackle problems in consultation with local residents.

“We want to create a more civilized city,” he said.

Incumbent Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said last week that he would not seek a third term.

