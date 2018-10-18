Geroulanos officially announces candidacy for Athens mayor

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former minister of culture with the PASOK socialists, on Thursday officially announced his candidacy for Athens mayor.



Speaking to journalists at the central Athens neighborhood of Kypseli, the 52-year-old said that cleaning up the capital and keeping its people safe would be his key priorities as mayor.



Geroulanos, a professional lawyer, said he would seek to tackle problems in consultation with local residents.



“We want to create a more civilized city,” he said.



Incumbent Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said last week that he would not seek a third term.