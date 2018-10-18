Metro operator seeks to stop Friday's strike

Athens metro operator STASY on Thursday tried and failed to take recourse against a walkout being planned by workers on Friday, meaning that there will be no service on lines 2 and 3 until 9 a.m.

STASY tried to have the planned strike ruled illegal, but failed after being informed by the court that it does “not issue injunctions on Thursdays.”

The court is set to convene at 9 a.m. today, which means the second part of the walkout, from 11 p.m. until the end of the shift, may be canceled.

Metro workers are protesting about working conditions and the difficulties faced by commuters due to the shortage of ticket issuing machines.