More Human Than Human | Athens | October 21

The Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex presents “More Human Than Human,” a documentary about artificial intelligence directed by Tommy Pallotta and Femke Wolting, on Sunday, October 21, in a screening that is aimed at viewers aged 12 and above. After the screening, there will be a discussion, in Greek, with Giorgos Vouros, a professor of digital systems at the University of Piraeus. Admission costs 6 euros for adults and 3 euros for children. In English with Greek subtitles. Starts at noon.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr