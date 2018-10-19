WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
More Human Than Human | Athens | October 21

The Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex presents “More Human Than Human,” a documentary about artificial intelligence directed by Tommy Pallotta and Femke Wolting, on Sunday, October 21, in a screening that is aimed at viewers aged 12 and above. After the screening, there will be a discussion, in Greek, with Giorgos Vouros, a professor of digital systems at the University of Piraeus. Admission costs 6 euros for adults and 3 euros for children. In English with Greek subtitles. Starts at noon.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou,  Tavros, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr

