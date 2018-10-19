Meager growth sees unemployment climbing again

The number of people registered as unemployed with the Manpower Organization (OAED) remained above 900,000, according to the entity’s data for September, coming to 939,465.

The economy’s small growth rate is insufficient to steer a stable course away from the high jobless rates of the crisis, with the unemployment figure actually rising by 53,443 people compared to September 2017.

The long-term unemployed (those out of work for at least 12 months) numbered 528,749 people, or 56.28 percent of all those registered as jobless.