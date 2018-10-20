Four officers probed for mistreating elderly migrant woman

A screen grab from the video that was posted online

Four officers who appear in a video posted on the Internet behaving in an unbecoming manner towards an elderly female migrant at the Moria hotspot on Lesvos were ordered to return to their respective bases on Saturday as an investigation gets under way.

Greek Police chief Aristeidis Andrikopoulos ordered the officers to return to their service bases in Attica, Ioannina and Edessa after the video went live on Saturday.

Meanwhile an internal investigation has been launched to determine whether the officers’ behavior can be deemed to violate anti-racism laws.

One of the officers, who can be seen verbally abusing the woman in the video, was suspended.