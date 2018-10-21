Racket probe points to medical certificate scam

A lawyer and at least two psychiatrists have been implicated in a racket that allegedly provided convicts with medical certificates that allowed them to petition for a reduced sentence, an investigation into a drug-related case has found.

Evidence of the racket emerged during the investigation of 17 suspects who were arrested in April on suspicion of peddling drugs on the Athens clubbing scene.



It revealed contacts between the suspects and two psychiatrists who served as expert witnesses at the Athens Court of First Instance, as well as a lawyer.



They are said to have provided dealers with official documents showing them to be drug addicts and therefore entitled to special treatment.



A prosecutor meanwhile is probing a third psychiatrist who is also a member of the Greek Police serving at Korydallos Prison’s psychiatric wing and was responsible for treating Aristeidis Floros, the convicted power executive who sought release on the grounds of ill-health using forged medical documents.