Canadian Embassy in Athens attacked with sledgehammers, paint

A group of around 10 people attacked the Canadian Embassy in the northern Athenian suburb of Halandri on Sunday morning, using sledgehammers to smash glass on the entrance and throwing red and black paint onto the facade.

The attacks happened at 6.10 a.m. and all the assailants had their faces covered.

The security guard at the embassy alerted the police, while CCTV footage showed that the assailants had arrived on motorcycles that they had parked at a supermarket around 150 meters away from the embassy.

One man was questioned in the vicinity of the attack but released.