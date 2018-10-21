Rouvikonas claims Canadian Embassy attack

Anarchist collective Rouvikonas on Sunday claimed responsibility for an attack on the Canadian Embassy in Athens, which was set upon earlier in the day by a group of around 10 assailants.

The incident took place at 6.10 a.m. on Sunday morning in the quiet northern suburb of Halandri and saw the attackers smash the embassy's entrance with sledgehammer, as well as splashing red and black paint onto the facade.

A security guard called the police, but the perpetrators had fled before any arrests could be made.

According to Rouvikonas's post on an anarchist website, the attack was carried out in reaction to the activities of a Canadian mining company in northern Greece.

Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) appeared in the summer of 2015 and has conducted numerous similar assaults on perceived targets, which include the embassies of Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia, state and government offices, and foreign companies.