The Black Sea Maritime Archaeology Project Tuesday released this photo, which shows what scientists say is the world’s “oldest intact shipwreck,” thought to be Greek. The 23-meter ship was found last year by an Anglo-Bulgarian expedition which sent a remotely operated vehicle to the bottom of the Black Sea off Bulgaria. Researchers said it is well preserved and appears to have lain undisturbed at a depth of 2 kilometers for 2,400 years. The ship is thought to have been a trading vessel of the type depicted on ancient Greek pottery such as the famous “Siren Vase” in the British Museum. [EPA]