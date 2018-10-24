PAOK fan gets jail sentence for Olympiakos coach injury

A fan of Thessaloniki soccer club PAOK received a suspended 12-month prison sentence for causing bodily harm to Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia after hitting him in the face with a roll of paper he threw from stands before the beginning of a match between the two sides last February.



The defendant, who was also banned from attending PAOK matches for two years, denied he was aiming at Garcia when he threw the paper roll from a distance of around 30 meters.



The match in February between the fierce rivals never got under way and was later awarded to Olympiakos.



A sports tribunal penalized PAOK over the incident with a three-point deduction and ordered it to play its next two home matches behind closed doors.