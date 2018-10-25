BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

SEKAP plant starts making JTI tobacco products

TAGS: Industry

SEKAP announced on Thursday that production of the products of new owner Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has started, just two-and-a-half months after the Greek tobacco company’s takeover.

JTI has upgraded the SEKAP factory at Xanthi in Thrace, which has begun producing Camel and Winston Giga buckets destined for daily export to European Union member-states.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 