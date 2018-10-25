SEKAP plant starts making JTI tobacco products
SEKAP announced on Thursday that production of the products of new owner Japan Tobacco International (JTI) has started, just two-and-a-half months after the Greek tobacco company’s takeover.
JTI has upgraded the SEKAP factory at Xanthi in Thrace, which has begun producing Camel and Winston Giga buckets destined for daily export to European Union member-states.