Migrant woman smuggled to Chios aboard luxury yacht

Authorities on the eastern Aegean island of Chios arrested two Turks after they had smuggled a 45-year-old undocumented migrant woman from Turkey to the port of the eastern Aegean island in a luxury yacht earlier this week.



According to local media, the two migrant smugglers, 27 and 28, were intercepted by authorities on Wednesday as they attempted to sail out of the port after dropping off the woman who paid them 4,000 euros.