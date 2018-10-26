Group Show | Delphi | October 27 - November 18

The European Cultural Center of Delphi presents “Man and His Image,” a group show organized by Platon Rivellis in which 67 photographers who took part in a seminar run by the curator last spring explore the inevitable presence of the self in the act of choosing the theme/subject of a photograph. The show opens at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, and runs through November 18. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



European Cultural Center of Delphi, Delphi, tel 22650.827.31