Italian President Sergio Mattarella will reportedly formally apologize on behalf of his country for the unprovoked declaration of war to Greece, on 28 October 1940, during his one-day visit to the country on Sunday.



Mattarella, invited by Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, will be attending in Thessaloniki the celebrations for Ochi Day, which commemorates 28 October 1940, when Greek leader Ioannis Metaxas rejected Mussolini's ultimatum to allow Italy to invade Greece, propelling the country into World War II.



According to information, the Italian president will seize the opportunity to apologize for the suffering caused by this war to the Greek people.



It will be the first time Italy officially apologises for the events of 1940.



After the military parade in Thessaloniki, the two presidents will fly to Cephalonia, where they will honour the Italian soldiers of the Acqui Division, who were executed by German troops on the island in September 1943, following the Italian armistice.