Atromitos has temporarily climbed alone on top of the Super League table after snatching a point from Panionios right at the end, while AEK thrashed Aris at home. The week’s big game between PAOK and Panathinaikos will take place on Monday.



Panionios led twice, but Atromitos managed to snatch an equalizer at Nea Smyrni for a 2-2 result on Sunday that has taken the Peristeri team to 20 points from eight games, one more than PAOK that has played seven games.



Panayiotis Korbos and Giorgos Masouras scored for Panionios, but the league’s top scorer Efthymis Koulouris and Panionios’s Yaya Banana – through an own goal – ensured Atromitos extended its unbeaten run.



AEK lies third, four points behind Atromitos, after its 4-0 triumph over Aris at the empty Olympic Stadium of Athens due to AEK fans’ action at the derby against Olympiakos. A brace by Ezequiel Ponce and goals by Lucas Boye and Marko LIvaja gave AEK all three points.



Lamia scored its second win of the season beating 10-man Levadiakos 3-2 at home, on the debut of Italian manager Giuseppe Sannino on the Levadiakos bench.



In other weekend games Nikos Kaltsas scored an injury-time equalizer to grant Asteras Tripolis a point at Panetolikos (1-1), and Larissa shared a goalless draw with OFI Crete.



On Monday, besides the PAOK vs Panathinaikos game, Olympiakos hosts Apollon and Xanthi greets PAS Giannina.