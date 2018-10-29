WWF calls for urgent action on forest protection

Decrying the lack of action in the wake of a devastating fire that engulfed the coastal resort of Mati in eastern Attica last summer, the Greek branch of the World Wildlife Fund made an urgent appeal on Monday for political measures that will prevent a repeat of such tragedies in the future.



“Courageous political measures must be taken immediately so as to ensure that we will not mourn any more victims in the future,” it said in a statement, adding that the latest climatic data must also be taken into consideration.



It also bemoaned the fact that, three months after the fire which left 99 people dead and hundreds injured, no preventive measures have been implemented.



“Three months on and we are still awaiting for a comprehensive, specific and enforceable proposal to revamp our national system for forest protection,” it said.