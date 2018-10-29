NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Costas Bakoyannis to run for Athens mayor

TAGS: Politics, Athens

Costas Bakoyannis, the regional governor of Central Greece, plans to officially announce his candidacy for Athens mayor on Monday, November 5.

Bakoyannis, 40, is the nephew of conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former Socialist minister of culture, will also be running for the Greek capital’s top post. Incumbent Giorgos Kaminis has said he will not seek a third term.

Local elections are set to take place in May 2019.

