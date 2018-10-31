Angelopoulos’s ‘Landscape in the Mist’ voted among BBC’s 100 greatest foreign-language films

“Landscape in the Mist” by late Greek filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos has been voted among BBC Culture’s 100 greatest foreign-language films.



The 1988 film, a coming-of-age story about two young souls in search of their father, won the 1988 Venice Film Festival Silver Lion.



A total of 209 critics from 43 different countries took part in the BBC poll which included 100 films from 67 different directors, from 24 countries, and in 19 languages.



Akira Kurosawa’s 1954 Japanese epic samurai drama “Seven Samurai” topped the poll.



Multi-award-winning Angelopoulos died in a road accident in the port town of Piraeus while working on a film in 2012. He was 76.