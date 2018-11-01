Four people arrested in police operation around Thessaloniki university

Police in Thessaloniki arrested four people around the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUT) on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, in an operation aimed at tackling crime in the area.



Officers from Thessaloniki’s drug enforcement division, the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) and the DIAS motorcycle unit checked a total of 36 people in streets around Aghiou Georgiou square, the Rotunda and the university, police said.



Three of the suspects were arrested for drug-related offences and one for violating laws on weapons. Police also confiscated small parcels of cannabis and a knife.



The General Police Directorate of Thessaloniki said the operations will continue to “increase the sense of security.”



The move follows repeated calls by the university’s faculty and students for urgent action against rampant delinquency inside and around the premises of the institution.



Last week, the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) remained closed for one day to call attention to the presence of drug dealers and users, following a decision by the senate.