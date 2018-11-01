IMF: pension cuts necessary to secure fiscal space for relief measures

The International Monetary Fund has underlined the need for planned pension cuts in January to be carried out, as well as the reduction of the tax-free threshold in 2020, even as it concedes that the negotiation of economic measures is basically between Greece and its European partners as the Fund did not participate in the country's last bailout program.

In a briefing to reporters in Washington, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said that a planned round of further cuts to pensions, which are scheduled to come into effect on January 1 but which the government insists can be avoided, were agreed a long time ago, as was the the reduction of the tax-free threshold for income.

Proceeding with the measures would free up the necessary fiscal space for Greek authorities to be able to offer tax relief and social welfare measures, Rice said.

However, the IMF official stressed that the issue was one for Greek officials and European creditors to settle. “The Fund no longer has a financial arrangement or program with Greece so clearly the main interaction now is between EU partners and Greece,” Rice said.

Gearing up for elections, Greek government officials have insisted that the country's finances are on track and that there is no need for further cuts to pensions for Greece to achieve its primary surplus targets.

A final decision on whether the cuts slated for January will go ahead is expected to be taken at an emergency meeting of eurozone finance ministers in mid-November. European officials believe Greece will acheive a primary surplus of 3.2 percent of GDP next year compared to an official Greek forecast of 3.6 percent (just over the creditors' target of 3.5 percent).

European Stability Mechanism chief Klaus Regling commented recently that Greece will achieve some "fiscal space" but not enough to avoid enforcing the agreed pension cuts.

The IMF spokesperson also referred to the possible buyback of Greece's IMF loan as "one of many options" available to Greece for debt management measure, noting that the country has the benefit of time given the recent debt lightening measures and its cash buffer.