West Nile, measles infections on the wane

The spread of West Nile, a virus carried by mosquitoes that has claimed 44 lives since appearing in May, is on the wane, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO), with no new infections being reported in the last week.

Since its outbreak in the spring, 312 people have been infected by West Nile, making 2018 Greece’s worst year for the virus on record.

The unusually high autumn temperatures, meanwhile, have prompted authorities across Greece to extend their mosquito-prevention programs. The Attica Regional Authority plans on Monday to spray grassy areas, streams and riverbeds in the northern suburbs, focusing on leafy areas like Maroussi and Vrilissia and then moving up to Kifissia, Pefki and other parts over the course of the week.

Furthermore, an outbreak of measles also appears to be on the wane, with no fresh cases reported in almost a month, KEELPNO has said.

From May and through early October, more than 3,250 cases had been reported to the center, with most concerning members of the Roma community, whose vaccination levels tend to be very low. In total, four people have died of the disease this year.