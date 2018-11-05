Section of health probe on Dunant hospital goes to party chiefs

The first section of a report by a parliamentary committee into alleged financial mismanagement and corruption in the Greek health sector between 1997 and 2014 has been submitted to party leaders.

According to the Athens-Macedonia news agency, the section of the report focusing on the capital's troubled Henry Dunant Hospital, examining the institution's operations from its foundation until its liquidation and auction in September 2014.

The report refers to the basic reasons behind the financial mismanagement at the hospital and examines the shortfalls of management and the political leadership at the time.

The section in question is to be discussed on Tuesday afternoon during a special session of a parliamentary investigative committee.