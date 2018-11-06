The coalition’s intention to prompt a parliamentary investigation into possible breaches by health ministers serving under New Democracy and PASOK governments was highlighted on Monday with the submission of part of a report into alleged health sector scandals from 1997 to 2014.

The excerpt, which was submitted by the coalition to party leaders in Parliament, focuses on the capital’s Henry Dunant Hospital, examining the institution’s operations from its foundation until its liquidation and auction in September 2014.

In it, the parliamentary committee that drafted the report, says that governments between 1992 and 2014 (especially in 2006-2014) and health ministers bear “significant and clear” political responsibility for the financial mismanagement that ultimately resulted in the hospital’s failure.

The section in question is to be discussed on Tuesday afternoon during a special session of Parliament.