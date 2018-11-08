NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

ATM blown up in northern Athens; no injuries

TAGS: Crime

Unknown assailants blew up a cash machine at the entrance of a supermarket in northern Athens early Thursday morning, Greek broadcaster Skai reported.

The explosion happened at 4.05 a.m., at the corner of Eleftheriou Venizelou and Souliou streets, in the suburb of Melissia.

The ATM suffered damages and the glass entrance was shattered.

According to Skai sources, the attackers did not manage to flee with any cash. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 