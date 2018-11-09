Gov’t under fire after hospital injury

The government has been accused of negligence after a part of a ceiling collapsed at the Nikaia General Hospital in Piraeus on Friday, injuring a woman who was visiting her son.

Shadow health minister Vassilis Oikonomou said the incident highlighted the “third world” state of the country’s hospital.

In a statement, the conservative official took a swipe at Health Minister Pavlos Polakis, accusing him of being preoccupied with Facebook “instead of more serious issues.”

“We had already publicly said that there would be accidents at the hospital in Nikaia,” Oikonomou said.

For its part, the union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) also decried the “third world infrastructure and equipment at the hospital and the absence of maintenance.”

“How loud do we have to shout for the government to hear us?” POEDIN said in a statement.