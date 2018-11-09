Record numbers to participate in Athens Marathon

The 36th Athens Authentic Marathon and its parallel runs will take place in the Greek capital on Sunday, with the participation of a record number of 55,000 runners from 106 countries.

Some 18,750 runners will compete in the historic race from Marathon in eastern Attica to the Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro), also passing through areas impacted by the devastating fires in the summer. Organizers said there will be no changes to the route due to the fires.

The event also includes 5 and 10 kilometer runs, and a course for children and the disabled.

Key roads on the route from Marathon to the stadium will be closed to traffic.