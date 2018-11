A group of school and university students – along with a few teachers – barged into the office of Education Minister Costas Gavroglou in northern Athens yesterday during a protest of the government’s reforms in the secondary education system and funding cuts. Gavroglou and his staff had already left the building, and the ministry had closed its doors in anticipation of the rally. The teachers’s union, OLME, is demanding 25,000 new hirings and stable employment. [InTime News]