Greece arrests 2 migrant traffickers

Police nabbed the suspects, 23 and 26, on Friday as they carried nine migrants from Pakistan and one from Bangladesh, across a river separating Greece and Turkey. The two suspects had just landed their small boat on the Greek side.



Across the river, about 80 migrants were waiting to be transported by the same boat.



Police said Saturday the traffickers were operating out of Turkey and were previously unknown to them.



The Greek-Turkish border is a busy migrant smuggling route. After crossing the river, migrants are packed in cars and vans to be transported to Thessaloniki, Athens or another country. [AP]