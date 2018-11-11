Greek land registry enters final phase

The final phase of Greece’s much-anticipated land registry gets under way Monday, representing 63 percent of the country’s expanse, the company carrying out this monumental project, the National Cadastre & Mapping Agency, has announced.

Registration opens Monday with properties and land holdings on the southeastern Aegean islands of Kalymnos and Karpathos, followed later in the month by the western areas of Aitolia-Acarnania, Ioannona, Preveza, Arta and Lefkada, and then the remaining parts of the country.

Property owners can submit their paperwork online at www.ktimatolio.gr, at the licensed offices of the company that are being opened in every regional unit or at the central offices that will be opened in Athens (at the start of 2019 for Epirus, Thessaly, the Ionian Islands, Western Greece, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, the Northern and Southern Aegean, and Crete) and in the northern port city of Thessaloniki (by the end of the year for Xanthi, Drama, Halkidiki, Kastoria and Florina).

The final phase of the national land registration process concerns 8.35 million hectares.

