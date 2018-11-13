Volunteer divers in Poros bring up tons of waste

Volunteer divers involved in the Aegean Rebreath initiative conducted a cleanup operation at the port of the Saronic island of Poros on Monday, bringing up tons of waste, including sail cloths, rubber tires, fishing nets and glass bottles. The operation was conducted with the support of the Athanasios Laskaridis Foundation and local authorities and came after a similar initiative in the area in May cleared 3 tons of debris from the seabed. Apart from cleanup operations, Aegean Rebreath also aims to promote the recycling of marine litter. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]